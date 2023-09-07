I Watched How Our Constitution Was Turned Upside Down By Those Who Lack A Sense Of History- Dele Momodu

Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Chieftain, Dele Momodu has reacted following the judgement made by the presidential election petition court on Wednesday

It is no longer news that the court has finally sat and delivered the final judgement in the presidential election petition case that has been ongoing for several months

The court, in the entirety of the judgement that was made, confirmed the victory of the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election that went down across the country on Feb 25th

However, since the judgement was made, there have been series of reactions from many Nigerians

Dele Momodu has now reacted to the judgment made by the court stating that the constitution was deliberately turned upside down by those who lack sense of history

In the post that was made on the official page of Dele Momodu Ovation on Wednesday, the PDP chieftain was quoted saying that what men and women of good conscience should have for those who turned the constitution upside down is pity and not anger

Kindly read the tweet below

