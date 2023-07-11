I Watch In Utter Amazement How Ex-governors Are Ready To Do Anything To Retain Power- Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent Nigerian journalist, has expressed his fascination with the unwavering determination of former governors in Nigeria to retain power, even after their tenure has ended. He finds it remarkable how these individuals are willing to go to great lengths, even at the expense of their own political parties, in order to maintain their grip on power. Momodu advises these former governors to move forward in their lives and explore new opportunities, such as seeking employment or starting their own businesses. He believes that the government can still provide support to them if they showcase their abilities. Momodu’s advice is given freely and without any hidden motives.

Source:

Newz247 (

)