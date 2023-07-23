NEWS

I Wasn’t The Minister Of Defense When I Was Fighting For Abiola In 1993, I Was Just 22yrs Old-Sowore

The African Action Congress, AAC Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has recalled the the role he played for Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola 1993

It is no longer news that the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election is still currently being talked about as one of the most free, fair and credible election

Moreso, it is no longer news that the election which majority of people agreed that Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won, was however, annulled

Speaking about the election and his struggles during the period, the African Action Congress presidential candidate said that he was among those who fought for Abiola

In a post that he made on his official Twitter page on Sunday, he said he was very young during the period

He said he was not even a minister of defense when he decided to join the struggle

Sowore said that he doesn’t have to be a minister to fight for a better country

Kindly read his post below

