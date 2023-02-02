I Was Worried When Banky W Wanted To Go Into Politics – Adesua Etomi Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adesua Etomi, a well-known Nigerian actress, recently opened up about her concerns when her husband Banky W decided to venture into politics. She revealed in an interview with HipTV that she was worried about the move initially but eventually realized that he was chasing a greater purpose. Adesua stated that she spoke to Banky W about her concerns multiple times but ultimately supported him 100% as she believed in his purpose.

The couple got married in November 2017 and have a son together. Banky W’s foray into politics started in 2019 when he contested for the Eti-Osa federal constituency seat in the house of representatives under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

Although he lost to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, he did not give up and eventually switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the primary elections held ahead of the general elections this month, Banky W won the PDP ticket for the Eti-Osa federal constituency.

In June 2020, Banky W spoke about the impact his political journey had on his marriage with Adesua. He admitted that the 2019 election outcome and the loss of their first pregnancy (twins) strained their relationship. However, the couple’s strong bond has managed to endure the difficulties.

Adesua Etomi’s support for her husband’s political aspirations is a testament to the power of a strong and understanding partnership. Despite initial worries and difficulties, the couple’s commitment to each other and their shared purpose has helped them overcome any obstacles that have come their way. Their story serves as an inspiration to others and highlights the importance of standing by one’s loved ones in their pursuits, especially when they are chasing a greater purpose.

Adesua Etomi’s recent interview sheds light on the challenges faced by couples when one partner ventures into politics. It serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting one’s loved ones, especially when they are pursuing a purpose that is greater than their fears. The couple’s story is a testament to the power of love, commitment, and purpose in overcoming any obstacle.

{Extract From The Official Facebook Page Of The Cable }

Heritaged (

)