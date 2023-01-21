I Was Unjustly Disciplined By PDP, My Rights To A Fair Hearing Was Violated – Chimaroke Nnamani

The former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has slammed the leadership of PDP for suspending him from the party without giving him a fair hearing after being accused of anti-party activities.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani took to Twitter and stated that he was unjustly suspended by PDP because his rights to a fair hearing was violated. Senator Nnamani stated that PDP did not notify him of plans to suspend him and as such, he did not get the chance to defend himself before the NWC of the party.

Senator Nnamani disclosed that the news of his suspension cane to him as a rude shock. Senator Nnamani went on to say that nobody informed him of what he did wrong to warrant the suspension. Senator Nnamani declared that his suspension by PDP was unconstitutional because it goes against the provisions of the Constitution of the party and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

