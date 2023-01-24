NEWS

I Was Under 40 Years When Tinubu Appointed Me Chief of Staff — Fashola Says

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has revealed that he was under 40 years of age when former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him Chief of Staff in Lagos.

He made the remark in an exclusive interview with BBC News Yoruba. He said while answering question on why Tinubu did not support younger candidate or youth for efficient and smooth governance. He stressed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in youth strength once dominated his government.

He assured that Tinubu would replicate the same if given another chance to govern at higher level.

He narrated that majority of those he appointed that time were in their youthful age and did wonderfully well in government.

Fashola who was a governor for 8 years the serving under Tinubu gave him an edge and clear road to accelerated growth Lagos witnessed under him.

Link to the video of the interview: https://fb.watch/ifr9nc23OE/

4 hours ago
