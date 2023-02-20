This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Was Trying To Tell People To Vote APC But They Said No, That We Put Them In This Hardship -Atika Ajanah

Atika Ajanah, the Assistant Secretary on Protocol and Events for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, recently gave an interview in which she elaborated on the new Naira redesign policy and how it is affecting the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the fact that the party is still united. The election is in a few days, and the interview was conducted in advance of the election.

Atika argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unified, despite the fact that several governors had differing opinions on how the Naira should be redesigned. She stated that the governors met with the president, and that they will wait for the governor of the CBN to meet with the president before issuing a new statement. She also mentioned that the governors were present during the meeting. She also brought up the fact that the court case that had been postponed to the 22nd is now only a few days away, and they are awaiting the verdict.

While speaking on the subject, she revealed that despite the fact that the APC was united, the opposition was taking advantage of the situation, and that the policy was having an effect on how people saw the APC. She told the story of how she went to Ekene to talk to people about the APC, but they bluntly told her that they won’t vote for the APC since the APC is the party responsible for the current difficulties.

In her words “Because of the policy, we are more susceptible to the challenges posed by the competition. I was in Okene not too long ago, and I was trying to talk to some people (about the APC), and they went on to say, “no we’re not voting you, we’ve been told that you put us into this hardship, and that if you come in, you’re going to inflict even more hardship on us,” and I said, “no, it’s not true; was it Tinubu that implemented the policy?” I was in Okene recently, and I Even the most basic facts are unknown to him regarding it.”

