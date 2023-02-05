I Was Told That There Was Riots In Ibadan, I Still Went There But There Was No Security – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has given the reason why he failed to make an appearance at the party’s proposed presidential rally in Ibadan.

According to the former Anambra State governor who appeared in an interview on Arise Tv today, he got information that there were riots where he was supposed to land in Ibadan but he still decided to go. But on reaching there, he couldn’t see the security operatives and also, he didn’t have the address of the agreed venue of the rally. In his own words as seen on Arise Tv today…

“Let me tell you what happened, I was supposed to go to Ibadan using the service of a helicopter. I was initially told they had issues with fuel availability but before they could finish the preparation, it was already past noon. Then they told me that riots is going on where I was supposed to land and I said fine, let’s go. Maybe if I got there and see that the situation is unsafe, I go back. When I got there, I couldn’t see the police escort and I didn’t even have the address of where I was going. So I decided to go back and I apologize mostly to those waiting for me at the venue.”

