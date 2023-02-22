I Was Told Gov Ortom Is Working For Tinubu, He Declared Support For Obi For His Own Gain – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu has reacted after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State openly declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Recall that Governor Ortom, in a meeting with members of the Igbo community in his state, stated that he was willing to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to be president.

However, during an interview with Channels TV, Orji Kalu said Governor Ortom’s declaration of support for Peter Obi was not genuine. He said he was informed by “inside sources” that the group of G-5 governors which Ortom is part of have made up their minds to support the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. According to Kalu, Ortom’s public declaration of support for Obi is a strategy to help him win the senatorial seat he is contesting for.

About 21:40 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Orji Kalu said: ” …G-5 governors, they came together and they realized they must work together and they are working together. I don’t even believe the Governor of Benue State, he just wants to use that to win election because the G-5, from the inside sources, have made up their minds that they are not going to work for any other person than Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of APC”.

Ultimate_Gist (

)