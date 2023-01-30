I was the one who rescue Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to ‘roast him like a corn’ – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claimed that he was the one who rescued Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to roast him like corn.

Asiwaju Tinubu made the statement at the presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom state today, when he was addressing the mammoth crowd of BATified that attended the rally.

The former Lagos state governor was telling his audience why he is the best candidate to be voted for in the coming presidential election.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Asiwaju Tinubu told his audience that he is the best choice and when he becomes the president, he will make life easy for the people of Akwa Ibom.

However, for his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, he said the people should not mind him and that they should not allow him sell the remaining asset they have.

“Atiku, when we made them senate president, Aba, you sell this, you sell that, asset, (allegedly) our Commonwealth, our patrimony, everything that we have, you sell it.(allegedly) We become skeletons…”

“We, I am the one who rescued him (Atiku) from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like corn..”

Bola Tinubu then told the people of Akwa Ibom that he is committed to their well-being and that he will also build their seaport.

Watch the video here

