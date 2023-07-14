I was the first person that opened fire on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman –Suspect Reveals

One of the suspects responsible for the attack on Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy in October 2021 was just apprehended by Nigerian policemen.

In the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, the suspect known as Yusuf Ismail Isa is currently being paraded. Yusuf acknowledged that he was one of those who attacked Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy in 2021 in a video posted on Instagram by Channels TV on this day, Thursday, July 13th, 2023.

He emphasised once more that he was the one who started the attack on the truck and that the main goal of the assault was to kill the Apostle.

According to the Suspect: “I was among the people that attacked Apostle Johnson Suleman. It was a case of assassination but I don’t have the details of the operation. I was the first person that opened fire on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, I was the main man that was holding the gun and the gun we used during the operation was AK47”, The suspect said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.﻿



﻿Remember that the Nigerian Police Force has been investigating the attack that occurred on Apostle Suleman, the Senior and Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, sometime in 2021. Knowing that a suspect has finally been taken into custody is quite amazing.



