I Was Surprised When They Brought Out Our Manifesto On The Day When I Was Chosen As A Vice-Okowa

During a conference meeting held by the PDP, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, stated that he was surprised when they brought out the manifesto of the PDP on the day when he was being chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

Okowa stated that it is a sign of the readiness of the party, pointing out that Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate who is ready to rule the country. He added that some hidden people are working for the success of the party, adding that they’ll come out to vote on Saturday.

According to him, “Among the four who are competing today, only one man is prepared, and it was shown on the very first day.” I was surprised the day I was nominated vice president. As I stepped out, the next thing was the distribution of that document, which contains a lot. It’s only a prepared man who comes prepared for the assignment, and that’s what we saw.

Publish on 2023-02-20 20:28:06