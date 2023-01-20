I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim

A woman who was injured in yesterday’s explosion at a presidential campaign rally for the All Progressives Congress in Port Harcourt has come out to describe how she was trapped in the blast.

She went to the APC rally and calmly sat among the crowd, according to the victim who spoke a few hours after the explosion that injured a few other people. The incident took place at the rally for the APC. After some time had passed, she observed something landing in front of her, after which it exploded. She was fortunate to escape with nothing more serious than a few scrapes and bruises. In her own words…

“I arrived to the campaign with some other women, and when we were sitting there listening to the APC campaign, the assailants dropped either a grenade or dynamite just in front of me. When the item went off, I was too close to do anything about it; in addition, the vibrations impacted my legs, and I was unable to hear anything.”

“Even at this very now, I am still experiencing the aftereffects of the explosions; I am unable to hear anything, and I am pleading for assistance.”

