I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This morning, a survivor of yesterday’s explosion at the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign event in Port Harcourt came out to describe her experience.

The victim stated that she came to the APC demonstration and peacefully sat among the others before the explosion occurred, in which a few individuals were injured. A while later, she witnessed an object landing in front of her before exploding. She was fortunate to walk away from the incident with only minor bruises. According to her own account…

“I arrived to the campaign with other women, and as we were seated for the APC campaign, someone hurled a bomb or dynamite right in front of me. I was too close to do anything; the blast injured my legs and muffled my hearing.”

I still can’t hear you, and I’m still experiencing the aftereffects of the explosions, so please help me.

Just curious, what do you make of this? Respond with your thoughts and click through for more.

Loyalnews (

)