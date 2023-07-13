I Was Scandalised When The National Secretary Said The Party Has Submitted Our Budget To INEC—Lukman

During an interview with Arise , Salihu Lukman, the Vice National Chairman Northwest, stated that he was a bit scandalised when the national secretary said the party had submitted their budget to INEC. He added that their budget was supposed to be authorised by the National Working Committee and not INEC.

( Photo credit: Arise )

Salihu Lukman further stated that they have raised close to $30 billion, and now they’re claiming that they only have $7 billion. He revealed that no other person can account for that money except the national chairman and the National secretary of the party.

According to him, “We’re expected to prepare a budget, which should be approved by the national executive Committee meeting, and I said so. I was scandalised yesterday when I heard the national secretary say the party has submitted the budget to INEC. INEC is not the approving authority. The National Executive Committee is the approving authority for our budget. With all this money, I’m told at the moment that we don’t have up to $7 billion. What has happened to all the money that was close to $30 billion? No member outside the national chairman and the National secretary can account for that, and this is what the meeting of the national executive Committee should be addressing. We cannot continue as if we’re unaccountable. The beauty of democracy is about accountability. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

( Video Credit: Arise (4:20)

Square (

)