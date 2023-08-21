I Was Raised To Know That Violence Or Abuse In Any Relationship Is Wrong. I’m Innocent – Greenwood

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mason Greenwood has said that he’s ready to go and not disturb Manchester United again.

Greenword’s official statement: I want to start by saying that I understand that people judge me based on what they see and hear on social media, and I know that people think the worst.

I was raised to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong. I innocent of what I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept that I have made mistakes in my relationship and take responsibility for the situations that led to the social media post.

I learned to understand my responsibilities as a good role model as a professional soccer player and focused on the great responsibility of being a father and a good partner.

Today’s decision was part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family, and myself. The best decision for all of us is to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not disturb the club. Thank you for supporting the club since I joined at the age of seven. There will always be a part of me that is united.

I am extremely grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and now it is my job to repay the faith of those around me. I intend to be a better footballer, but above all, a good father, a better person, and to use my talents both on and off the field positively.

