I was raised in Lagos state and I’m over 60 years, it is wrong to say Tinubu developed Lagos- Tunde

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, named Tunde Bank-Anthony has come up to clear the air on the popular claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, is responsible for the growth that Lagos State has seen so far.

During an appearance on a well-liked program on Channels TV, Bank-Anthony stated that the assertion is completely false and inappropriate.

He said that contrary to what most of his supporters claim, the former governor of Lagos State is not the architect of modern-day Lagos. He also claimed that he could defend his assertions.

He stated that “We as Lagosians, whether indigene or not, need to clear the air.” I want anyone who is over 60 years old to question me since I cannot recall any island road being unpaved. Anyone can challenge me to it if they want to. Is it Tinubu? Tell me! We are really worried about the politics they are currently playing, as you can see. The politics that Tinubu, the candidate for my party, built in Lagos are untrue. He is not the founder of contemporary Lagos, so that is unacceptable. I don’t dispute it, but it’s untrue.

KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

