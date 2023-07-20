I Was Part Of MC Oluomo’s System; Some Of MC Oluomo’s Boys Are My Boys—Kayode Salako

During an interview with Arise , Kayode Salako, Former Chairman, Labour Party, Lagos State, revealed that he was part of MC Oluomo’s system, adding that some of MC Oluomo’s boys are my boys. He revealed that he won the election because some of his agents situated at the polling units called him and congratulated him on his victory.

He further stated that some of MC Oluomo’s boys called him to congratulate him on winning the election. He also revealed that he slept, woke up thinking he had won, and woke up to see that the result had been changed.

According to him, “I won it by a wide margin. But I contested in MC Oluomo’s base. It is not always easy to contest an election in MC Oluomo’s base; that is his base. That is the reason you should know that I also won. If Obi could be declared the winner in Oshodi Soloko 1, and the man who won Soloko 22 was allowed to go because he found his own way, He found his way in the night when I was sleeping, thinking that it would be difficult for me to rig an election. As of 2 a.m. in the night, my INEC people that I had in their mix in the system were still calling me to congratulate me. Even MC Oluomo’s boys, don’t forget that I left APC Kot quite a while ago, and I was part of MC Oluomo’s system. Some of MC Oluomo’s boys are my boys. We know ourselves, and they know me. Some of his boys were even calling me on the phone to congratulate me on winning. “

Video Credit: Arise (18:14)

