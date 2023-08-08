I Was Once Forced To Take Pain Killers Before Preaching Healing In A Programme – Apostle Suleman

The popular belief is that a man of God who preaches and administers healing in a crusade or special programme is free from illnesses or pain himself.

In a recent video post on Facebook today, apostle Johnson Suleman reveals an interesting experience he had that almost forced him to take painkillers before his ministration in a programme.

According to the story, on that faithful day, he said he was praying in tongues while taking his bath and then he missed his step and fell.

After the fall in the bathroom, he had a sound that arose from bone movement, the bone movement bred unbearable pains for him, and this was two hours before his crusade programme.

Speaking further he said he messaged his doctor to bring the pain-relieving tablet, but just before the doctor came around, he asked prayed to God about the pain and God told him to listen to Jehovah the Doctor’s message preached by Apostle Johnson Suleman (himself). He said after listening to the message he felt a surge of power that shifted the bone to its original position and by the time he was going to the programme location, he was completely whole and hearty.

Watch the video here starting from 0:10

thehealthexplorer (

)