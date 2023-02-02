NEWS

I Was Never Tinubu’s Puppet, Slave – Fashola

Labor and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola said he was not a puppet of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bora Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state. Fashola clarified that he consulted with Tinubu only “from his experience,” stressing that he was neither an errand boy nor a slave to his predecessor.

Naija reports that the former Lagos governor said so in an interview with his talk show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

image of babatunde fashola minister of works, power and housing with tinubu

He said: “When I was governor, I realized that someone had been sitting in my chair for eight years.” If you want to be successful, you should learn from his experience instead of learning from your own mistakes. Meanwhile, the minister urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review its Naira rebalancing policy as the Nigerian people are hurting and suffering.

