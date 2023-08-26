I Was Never Married Because Of My Condition, I Only Have 3 Children With Two Different Men— Lady

A 31-year-old teacher from Bayelsa State has shared the story of how she almost lost her legs after suffering from poliomyelitis at an early age. In an exclusive interview with Punch paper, the lady identified as Temitope Adetunji narrated that she was diagnosed with Polio at the age of 5 and because she was from a financially constrained family, she could not get the proper medical attention.

She said after the incident, she was unable to walk without a stick because the disease affected her limbs. Temitope revealed that going to school became a problem due to persistent bullying by her classmates. But despite that, she was able to finish primary school and later got her secondary education from a nearby school. She is currently a teacher at a private secondary school in her area.

Regarding relationships with men, Temitope narrated that being a physically challenged lady, men didn’t have anything to do with her, they only took advantage of her situation and slept with her. She said she was never married but she has three children with two different men.

“Being a female with a disability, men didn’t want to have anything to do with you. They just wanted to take advantage. I have three children but the fathers do not take responsibility for them. I was never married because of my condition. I only have three children for two men. One of the men is the father of two of my children.” She stated.

