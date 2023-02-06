I was informed of riots where I was supposed to land in Ibadan but I still decided to go – Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has explained why he did not attend the party’s projected presidential rally in Ibadan.

According to the former Anambra State governor, who spoke on Arise Tv today, he received information that there were riots where he was meant to land in Ibadan, but he still opted to travel. But when he arrived, he couldn’t see any security personnel and didn’t have the address of the agreed-upon rally location. In his own words, as aired today on Arise TV…

“Let me explain what happened. I was meant to travel to Ibadan by helicopter. I was initially told they had fuel availability concerns, but by the time they finished preparing, it was already past noon. Then they told me there were riots where I was meant to land, so I replied fine, let’s go. If I get there and see that the situation is dangerous, I will have to go back. I couldn’t see the police escort when I arrived, and I didn’t even know where I was heading. So I chose to return, and I apologize mostly to those who were waiting for me at the arena.”

