I Was In Support Of The Governorship Going To Rivers Southeast — Wike

During a press conference briefing, the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was in support of the idea that the governorship seat should go to the Rivers Southeast, where Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is from. He added that he’s going to support Fubara’s government so as to promote the interests of the people in the state.

Wike prayed to God to continue to give the president strength and wisdom to lead the people in the right direction. He added that God, who has given him the mantle of leadership, will also stand with him as he pilots the affairs of the state. Wike revealed that he supported a southern president even when he reasonably believed that his party had provided a northern candidate.

According to him, “I was in support that the governorship should go to another senatorial district, which is Rivers Southeast, and should preferably be in the Riverine area, and which was what we did, and today, I thank God that Siminalayi Fubara emerged.” What I stood for and will continue to stand for is the unity of this country. I’ll not be at a party where arrogance and impunity are the order of the day. I’ll not accept that. What I’m interested in is the unity of this country and for Nigeria to continue to be wide, and that’s what we in the PDP stood for.

