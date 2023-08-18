I was in primary five when General Yakubu Gowon became Nigeria head of state-Former President GEJ

Former President Goodluck Jonathan shared a nostalgic and reflective moment during Chief Edwin Clark’s book launch, revealing that he was in primary 5 when General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) served as Head of State. He expressed his amazement at the unlikely turn of events that eventually led him to become a former president sitting alongside General Gowon at a Council of State meeting.

In a video shared by AIT , former President Jonathan also praised General Gowon for his significant contributions and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national unity.

Former President Jonathan’s words during the event were, “I remember when General Yakubu Gowon was a very young man, yet he held the position of Head of State while I was in primary 5. Back then, Diete-Spiff served as our first military governor, a young man of just 24 . It’s truly remarkable to think that, in those days, I couldn’t have fathomed that I would eventually become a retired president sitting with General Gowon in a Council of State meeting.

When I was in primary 5, I could not have imagined that one day I would be a retired president sitting with General Gowon in the Council of State meeting. Your excellency, your charge to the military then that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done, it will continue to resonate.”

