I was going round Abuja last night and everywhere was so dark, what then makes it a city–Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, expressed his dissatisfaction with the absence of streetlights in Abuja. He shared in an interview with the press that he felt disappointed after taking a nighttime tour around the city and realizing it was shrouded in darkness. To him, it’s of utmost importance that streetlights are promptly reinstated across the FCT.

He stated, “It’s baffling to me that a city like this lacks proper street lighting. Last night, as I moved around Abuja, I was struck by how dark everything was. This situation raises questions about whether we can truly call it a city. We need to address these issues. It’s urgent that we bring back the streetlights. These are the steps we should take so that people can regain their trust that indeed, Abuja is thriving once more.

Video 20:1

In terms of appointments in the political arena, I will support the locals of this state. I will also encourage other residents who reside here—this is the essence of Abuja.”

