‘I Was Extremely Angry When A CBN Official Told Me If I Cannot Get 10K, I Can Get 5K- Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that the frustration of the All Progressive Congress is not because of the monetary policy enacted by the CBN but the procedure in which they had carried out the operation. 

Oshiomhole stated that he was furious when a CBN official told him plainly that if he could not get 10,000, he would get 5k at the minimum. The former governor who claimed to have chided the official for saying those words to him. He lamented that the CBN governor has made it difficult for every common people to access their money in banks. 

He said, ”He who brings evil on his people shall have evil awaiting him, we will not go down on our knees to beg someone who we did not elect to make our money is own money. Traders, Mechanic, Vulcanisers money is being stuck in the bank.

I was extremely angry when a CBN official told me in Benin yesterday that if I cannot get 10k, I can get 5k. I told him may 5,000 be his portion. We want a democracy in which public policy will be based on consultations. We cannot be ruled by decree, that era is gone.” 

