I Was Embarrassed On My Inauguration Day After I Saw Governor’s Office – Governor Ademola Adeleke

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he felt embarrassed when he saw the condition of the governor’s office on the day of his inauguration which was attended by some of his friends from the USA. He said this during an interview with Channels TV.

According to Governor Adeleke, immediately after he got into office, he used his money to fix the office so that he could be comfortable and he also fixed the government house as well as schools and health sectors in the state.

In Governor Adeleke’s words: “Environment matters a lot, when I first came, for example, I was embarrassed during the day of my inauguration. I brought a lot of friends from the USA, people that wanted to come and do business with us. The white building turned brown, I saw the governor’s office and I was embarrassed. So immediately I got in there I had to use my money to quickly fix it up so that I can be comfortable in the office. Because when people come over there, it is representing the state. As I am talking to you now the government house is changing. I am beautifying the whole place. We are fixing all the schools and health centers

Watch the video from 36:58

