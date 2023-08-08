NEWS

“I Was Dating A Rich Man Who Did Everything And Wanted To Marry Me But He Had Anger Issues” Blessing CEO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Blessing CEO, a relationship therapist, recounted an experience with a wealthy man she dated, highlighting his anger issues as the reason she ended the relationship. She believes that if she had stayed in the relationship or marriage, it might have endangered one of their lives.

In a Facebook video, Blessing CEO shared, “I was involved with a wealthy man who lavished everything on me and wanted to marry me, yet he struggled with anger problems. He would sometimes throw objects against the wall or break my phone. After each incident, he’d apologize, claiming he didn’t know what had come over him.

Blessing CEO added saying, “He displayed this behavior multiple times. After the third incident, I realized it was over. I didn’t argue or raise my voice; I simply walked away and disappeared. He searched for me in the area, but I remained unseen. Today, he’s thriving, and so am I. However, had we remained in that relationship, it’s possible that one of us would have faced dire consequences.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ACF insists on more dialogue on Niger crisis, urges FG to lift sanctions on the country

4 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

7 mins ago

Most Govs Have Not Visited Farms Or Factories Apart From Coming To The Villa For Appointments – Shehu Sani

16 mins ago

BREAKING: Fountain of life Church founder, Pastor Odukoya, dies at 67 in USA

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button