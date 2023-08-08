“I Was Dating A Rich Man Who Did Everything And Wanted To Marry Me But He Had Anger Issues” Blessing CEO

Blessing CEO, a relationship therapist, recounted an experience with a wealthy man she dated, highlighting his anger issues as the reason she ended the relationship. She believes that if she had stayed in the relationship or marriage, it might have endangered one of their lives.

In a Facebook video, Blessing CEO shared, “I was involved with a wealthy man who lavished everything on me and wanted to marry me, yet he struggled with anger problems. He would sometimes throw objects against the wall or break my phone. After each incident, he’d apologize, claiming he didn’t know what had come over him.

Blessing CEO added saying, “He displayed this behavior multiple times. After the third incident, I realized it was over. I didn’t argue or raise my voice; I simply walked away and disappeared. He searched for me in the area, but I remained unseen. Today, he’s thriving, and so am I. However, had we remained in that relationship, it’s possible that one of us would have faced dire consequences.”

