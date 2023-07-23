NEWS

I Was Best Graduating Student In My Primary School And I Had Distinctions In WASSCE – Student

An 18-year-old student identified as Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, who received the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award For her performance in the Cambridge International AS Lev Law, has narrated how she was able to achieve this feat.

While speaking to the Punch paper during an interview, she gave God all the glory, noting that sacrifice and hard work made her achieve such an outstanding result. She further disclosed that she usually studies during the day and not at night because that is when she is more productive.

Speaking on her performance during her primary and secondary school days, Miss Adeyemi said, “In primary school, I was the best-graduating pupil. I had distinctions in my West African Senior School Certificate Examination before proceeding to the pre-degree college where I received this award.” The young lady hopes to be an outstanding lawyer in the future.

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Punch paper.

