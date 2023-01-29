NEWS

'I Was A Taxi Driver In 2000, When I Was Just 18-Years-Old' – Adamu Garba Reveals

Adamu Garba, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and former presidential aspirant has responded to a man who said he should have been working as a taxi man. In his reply, Adamu Garba revealed that he had already worked as a taxi driver at just the age of 18.

Replying the man via his Twitter handle, Adamu Garba said “I was a taxi driver in the year 2000 in Jimeta when I was just 18 years old. By that time, perhaps you were still wearing pampers”

Adamu Garba is one of the most vocal supporters of the presidential candidate of the APC who currently shares his views through his Twitter page. He also gets trolled by people with different views from his just like the one above. Aside from being a member of the APC, Adamu Garba is also a business person who has investment in technology – a long way from the taxi driver he was 23 years ago.

