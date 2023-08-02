I Was a Fiery Peter Obi Advocate, Toured Nooks and Crannies of Anambra With Him –Sylvester Ezeokenwa

During a recent interview with THE SUN, Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), highlighted that the commendable qualities attributed to Peter Obi were acquired during his tenure as Anambra State Governor under the platform of APGA. He emphasized that every aspect of Obi’s representation is intertwined with APGA and does not align with the Labour Party.

Ezeokenwa fondly recalled his active involvement in advocating for Obi, reminiscing about the extensive campaigning efforts undertaken to secure his governorship. Additionally, he shared how, upon completing his university education, he became a vital member of Mr. Obi’s legal team, passionately fighting to reclaim his mandate and stand up for the ideals they both believed in.

Ezeokenwa (photo credit: THE SUN)

In his words, “I was a fiery Peter Obi advocate because he was our first governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2003. I toured the entire nooks and crannies of Anambra State with Peter Obi and it was the first election I participated in as a voter and I also served as a polling station agent for APGA. I also went to the Election Petition Tribunal steadily with Obi. It was clear Obi won the election in almost all the local governments maybe because of the abysmal performance of the preceding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

