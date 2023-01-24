“I Wanted To Contest For Presidency But Stepped Down Because Tinubu Would Do Better Than Me” -Adams Oshiomole

The former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, revealed during his recent Campaign tour in his state that he also had the intention to run in the fast approaching presidential election but later had to ‘die’ the idea.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “I also wanted to contest for presidency. I (privately) declared my intention but stepped down because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would do better than me. There is nothing I want to do that he cannot do better.”

Speaking further, former Edo Governor said, “when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state, he brought people from different parts of the country to build the state. He is not partial. You can see how he made Yemi Osinbajo, who hails from Ogun state, an attorney and later a vice president. He made Osun state’s Rauf Aregbesola a member of his cabinet when he was a governor.” He added, “if you vote him and he sees potential in you, he will mentor you to use your talent to develop the nation.”

Lastly, former governor Adams Oshiomole said, “Nigerian youths should be very careful of Peter Obi because he is just a pretender. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the real Nigerian who is patriotic and interested in the nation’s development.”

Watch the full video HERE (fast forward between 10th – 16th minute).

