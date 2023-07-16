I want us to die same day – Pastor Adeboye says as he celebrates wife on birthday

Pastor enoch adeboye, the founder of the redeemed christian church of god (RCCG), has expressed his desire to pass away alongside his partner, Foluke, according to the daily trust.

Adeboye expressed this sentiment in a touching note commemorating his wife’s 75th birthday. The cleric acknowledges that his wife is God most valuable possession. He emphasizes that his relationship with her is a unique blessing.

Adeboye also issues a stern warning, stating that anyone who dares to inflict harm on his wife will most likely face divine punishment. The presence of my wife, pastor Dolu Adeboye, is the most profound favor given to me by the lord, in addition to my salvation and baptizing the holy spirit.

It is well known that those who attempt to hurt her will most likely face divine punishment. Nevertheless, many people are unconcerned with her compassion, generosity, and devotion to others. Since she decided to share her life with me, she has remained steadfastly by my side, unwavering in her assistance in times both challenging and prosperous.

I am ferocious about the possibility that we will depart from this earthly realm on the same day as ours. “we affectionately refer to each other by specific names. I warmly encourage everyone, no matter where they are, to remember this extraordinary woman by exclaiming ‘hallelujah’ with joy. On his twitter page, he declared, “happy birthday, my cherished one.” When adeboye and his wife first met, he confessed that he had practically nothing.

The clergyman devoted a special section to describing the circumstances of his encounter with his wife in the pages of one of his many literary collections. “i met my wife through a divine connection,” she said. Because i had been involved in many relationships before our meeting, and she was presumably just one of many. On my birthday, she gave me an intricately bound new testament bible accompanied by two pristine, snow-white handkerchiefs. “upon receiving these tokens, an inexplicable intuition came into my mind, confirming that this is the woman i am supposed to marry.”

Victors_news (

)