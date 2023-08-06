I want to work with the government and youths for a prosperous Nigeria- Bosun Tijani

Dr. Bosun Tijani, a co-founder of the CcHub and one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominations who was screened by the Senate on Saturday, has expressed a desire to do his own to make Nigeria a successful nation.

Tijani, who received criticism from Nigerians for tweeting against Tinubu in the past, apologized and said he was looking forward to working with the government’s key players and enthusiastic youngsters to make Nigeria’s dream of a prosperous and peaceful economy a reality.

This was announced by the digital expert on Saturday in a series of tweets on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

He said that he was grateful to the President, the Senate, and all Nigerians for their understanding and forgiveness about his past tweets. After a few hectic days, Tijani said on Twitter, “His Excellency, @officialABAT GCFR, I want to once more express my thanks for seeing it appropriate to designate me as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the outstanding members of the @NGRSenate for their participation today and in particular for their comprehension of the circumstances behind my earlier statements.

Johnupdates (

)