NEWS

I want to work with the government and youths for a prosperous Nigeria- Bosun Tijani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Dr. Bosun Tijani, a co-founder of the CcHub and one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominations who was screened by the Senate on Saturday, has expressed a desire to do his own to make Nigeria a successful nation. 

Tijani, who received criticism from Nigerians for tweeting against Tinubu in the past, apologized and said he was looking forward to working with the government’s key players and enthusiastic youngsters to make Nigeria’s dream of a prosperous and peaceful economy a reality. 

This was announced by the digital expert on Saturday in a series of tweets on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

He said that he was grateful to the President, the Senate, and all Nigerians for their understanding and forgiveness about his past tweets. After a few hectic days, Tijani said on Twitter, “His Excellency, @officialABAT GCFR, I want to once more express my thanks for seeing it appropriate to designate me as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the outstanding members of the @NGRSenate for their participation today and in particular for their comprehension of the circumstances behind my earlier statements. 

Johnupdates (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Unity Between Yorubas And North Will Be Affected If Tinubu Leads A War Against Niger – Obinna Nwosu

58 seconds ago

Reactions As GRV Released A Video and Say Agbadorians Months After Their WhatsApp Group Assignment

3 mins ago

Nigerian Lawyers Lambast Judges Amid Controversy Surrounding Alleged Flying Of Jurists To London For Training By Asset Recovery Agency, AMCON

7 mins ago

President Putin has not Given his People Freedom & you Think he will Give Africa Freedom?- Seun Kuti

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button