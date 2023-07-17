I Want To Celebrate In A Nigeria That Works For All And Which Can Be Proud Of – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate for 2023, has stated that he will never be able to celebrate his birthday while Nigeria is in its current, horrible situation, which includes incidences of murder and kidnapping. On Monday, Obi—who would turn 62 on Wednesday—said that to celebrate his birthday, friends, members of the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, and supporters may visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the elderly and persons with disabilities and present them with such kind presents.

He said, “In the Plateau State region of Mangu LGA, violent attacks have claimed over 200 lives just this month. Similar tragedies have occurred in Benue State, where 27 people were most recently slain in the communities of Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom in the Ukum LGA.

In numerous other instances, people have been killed and kidnapped around the nation. In a New Nigeria where residents’ lives and property are secure, I want to celebrate. I wish to rejoice in a prosperous Nigeria that can offer chances to our young people.

“I want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which can be proud of. This, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians. As Nigerians, we must always expand our imagination of the possible, believing as we do that a New Nigeria is possible.”

Source: Sahara Reporters

Kingscommunications (

)