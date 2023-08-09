“I Want To Apologize To My Family, I Know It’s Something That’s Disgraceful”-Ilebaye Says

In a surprising turn of events, Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, Ilebaye, has stepped forward to address her recent altercation with housemates CeeC and Doyin. Shedding light on the incident, Ilebaye attributed her behavior to the influence of alcohol, specifically pointing to whiskey as the culprit.

During a heart-to-heart conversation with biggie, she openly admitted, “I want to apologize to my family, I know it’s something that’s disgraceful and my team. And people who love me, my fans too. I want to apologize for my actions and the people of Doyin, and Ceec which were also involved in the argument and everything.”

It appears that the Saturday night party really took an unfortunate turn as Ilebaye’s actions escalated into physical confrontations, leaving her fellow housemates shocked and disappointed. Her candid admission of her own wrongdoing reflects a sense of remorse and accountability. As the housemates navigate the challenges of cohabitation and heightened emotions, this incident serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of reality television and the importance of self-awareness amidst the pressure-cooker environment.

Watch the video here.

Greenkai (

)