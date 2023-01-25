I Want Igbos To Vote For My Father Because I Am Married To An Igbo Lady – Tinubu Son, Seyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about one month before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for the next president that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, Son of The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Seyi Tinubu went to Anambra state to solicit for votes on behalf of his father.

It would be recalled that there are about 18 presidential candidates vying for the post of the president in February 25th presidential election, but the winner is expected to emerge from the front runners. The front runners include Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party.

Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Awka, Seyi said he wants Anambra electorates to elect his father because he is married to Igbo Lady.

“I’m appealing to Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady.” Tribune paper quoted Seyi as saying.

