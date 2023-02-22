“I Want Igbos To Stop Doing Politics With Emotions, We Should Do Practical Politics” – Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has urged Igbo people to stop doing politics with their emotions. While speaking in an interview with Channels TV, he said that they should do practical politics and understand that the South-East isn’t ready to produce a president.

While explaining the reasons for making that statement, Kalu said that he is well experienced in politics and he has tried to do his findings. He explained that the South-East will have to seek the support of five other regions before a president of Igbo extraction can get to Aso Rock. Speaking further, he dismissed the chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and said that Nigerians aren’t ready.

He said that South-East people are the best professionals, but not the best politicians. He further advised them to do practical politics instead of doing politics with emotions.

“I’m well experienced. I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure if Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction.

“We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions. I want Igbos to do practical politics.”

