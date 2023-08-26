NEWS

I Want A Legacy When I Die, That Is Why I Prefer Chasing My Dreams Than Chasing Men – BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist BlessingCeo few minutes ago in her official Facebook page through a video discloses that she wants a legacy when she dies. That is why I prefer chasing my dreams than chasing men, she said.

BlessingCeo was married years ago and divorced, since then she has remained single till now. She has two kids for her Ex_husband. BlessingCeo prefers being single chasing her dreams and taking care of her two kids than chasing men up and down with no benefit.

Not all women wants a legacy when they are no more. Blessingceo wants a legacy when she dies that is why she is not desperate for men. She is the an outstanding relationship therapist in Africa. She has a great name that will be remembered tomorrow when she is no more. She has a great sesnse of her future, indeed she will remain an outstanding relationship therapist when she is no more.

