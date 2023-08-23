I Want A Baby Girl But There is No Man To Impregnate Me-Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclose what is stopping her from giving birth to a baby girl which she desires so much.

The relationship therapist is well known within and outside the country for her amazing and educative relationship advice that has helped built and mend a lot of broken relationships, homes marriages and friendships.

Recall that the relationship therapist and her ex-husband only had male children together and that the marriage had only lasted for one year and six months.

In her post, Blessingceo made it known that she really needs a baby girl but she can’t do that without a man to get her pregnant.

In her post, she wrote “I want a baby girl but there is no man to impregnate me”.(Translated from pidgin).

