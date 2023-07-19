NEWS

I Vowed Not To Rest Until All The Killers Get Served The Meal They Ordered – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Recently, matters have been arising as one of the suspect involved in the crime confessed and claimed to seek apology from the clergy man.

The clergy man, Apostle Johnson Suleman who happens to escape death last year but lost some lives due to shootings made a post on his Facebook to address the public. He said that “Thanks for having me sir. God bless the inspector general of the Nigerian Police Force. I will say something when this whole mess is over”.

He went furthered to say “For those they killed,I vowed not to rest until all the killers get the meal they ordered. I have kept that promise working with the police, those waiting for me to brief them should wait till everyone is rounded up. 

Also he said that “For those who say I should tell them who is responsible since I claim to know, I ask you, if I tell you what can you do? That info belongs to the authorities and they are on it”.

