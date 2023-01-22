This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I visited OBJ to know reason he was unable to solve power problem but, I did not get answer -Imumolen

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online recently, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, during an interview with Punch correspondent, revealed the reason why he visited the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, as he said it was not for endorsement.

When he was asked how he felt after Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi, despite the fact that he (Chris), visited the former President. Responding to this, Chris said he did not visit Obasanjo to get his support.

He said, “I think Peter Obi and Obasanjo, have had a long standing relationship before now because, Obi was a governor and worked under former President Goodluck Jonathan as economic adviser. Obi worked with Okonjo-Iweala, who was a close ally of Obasanjo. My visit to Obasanjo was not for endorsement. I visited Obasanjo to know reason he was unable to solve power problem but, I did not get answer I needed.”

Further talking, he said, “Countries like Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana and other smaller countries around Nigeria, have 24 hours power supply. What is the problem with us ? I was not able to get answers. I respect him. He has done his best, although he was not able to solve our problems.”

