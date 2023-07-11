I visited Ex-Golden Eaglets player who has been bedridden for 15 years- Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, recently shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle. In the tweet, he revealed that he had visited a former international Nigerian player who had been confined to bed for the past fifteen years.

According to Senator Sani, the player in question is Daniel Joshua, who had represented Nigeria in the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles teams. Joshua had suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident while driving to the Minna Eagles camp, where he had been invited by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Senator Sani highlighted that the Niger State Government, led by Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, had initially supported Joshua’s medical treatment. However, the assistance was discontinued at a certain point, and the Nigeria Football Federation provided only N500,000 before abandoning him to his fate.

He further expressed disappointment in the neglect shown by the sporting authorities towards a player who had put on hold signing a lucrative contract with Atheletico Madrid Football Club to represent his country. Joshua had played a crucial role in Nigeria’s victory in the 2007 World Cup in Korea and was a recipient of the M.O.N National Honours Award.

Senator Sani called upon the new government and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to extend their support to Joshua and others facing similar circumstances. He emphasized the irony of demanding patriotism from sportsmen and women while abandoning them during their moments of need.

By sharing his visit and shedding light on Joshua’s plight, Senator Sani aimed to raise awareness and garner assistance for the former player. He urged the government and the sporting authorities to prioritize the welfare of athletes who have contributed significantly to the nation’s sporting achievements.

