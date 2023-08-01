I Used To Full My Car Tank With N14 Thousand, It Now Cost Me 48 Thousand Nairas – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu participated in the Abia state governorship election, but unfortunately for him, he did not win. He recently shared a tweet his twitter handle lamenting over the fuel pump price. Anyways, it’s no longer a news that the fuel pump price has increased due to fuel subsidy removal, and Nigerians are complaining.

Things are now expensive because of the subsidy removal, including transportation and foodstuffs. Obinna Nwosu reacted to the amount of fuel he bought to fill up his car, and it was outrageous. He said before the fuel hike, he alledgedly use to fill up his car with 14 thousand naira, but now it has increased.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he made a statement saying;

“It now costs me N48,000 to fill my tank, it used to be N14,000. Government have stopped subsidizing my waka waka”.

Check out the screenshot below.

The increase of fuel has alledgedly limited people from going out. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)