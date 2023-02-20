I Used To Dash Drummers N50k-N100k When I Go For Campaigns, Now I Don’t Even Have N1000 – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has come out to lament the scarcity of naira notes and how it has had an effect on his daily lifestyle.

According to the former Abia state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, he used to give drummers who accompany him to campaign grounds N50-N100k but right now, he doesn’t have that money in cash. Though he did note that in general, the policy is a good one but right now may not have been the best time for it.

In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“Here in Abia, people cannot find the money. Do you know when I go out for a campaign I used to dash drummers N50k-N100k but now I don’t even have N1000. So it’s a process that if the Central Bank and the Federal Government have taken into consideration, this is not the best time to have done it. Remember, I sat in the Senate so I propose that this should be extended to the 31st of April, after my birthday on the 21st of April. Though the policy is indeed a good thing, I don’t keep money in my house, I am suffering too.”

Watch the full video here.

AnnSports (

)