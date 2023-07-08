I Used My Android Phone To Manipulate My Jamb Result -Mmesoma Confesses

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the 19-year-old student from Anglican Girls’ Secondary School in Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra State, has admitted to manipulating her JAMB results using her Android phone. Mmesoma had initially claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, but JAMB later refuted this and stated that her actual score was 249. Following a panel set up by the Anambra State government, Mmesoma confessed to her actions in front of her principal and the Education Secretary.

Mmesoma acknowledged that JAMB’s account of the events was accurate and accepted responsibility for manipulating her results. She confessed to using her Android phone and her Airtel number to create the falsified score without any assistance. Her confession in front of the panel confirmed the truth of the situation and aligned with JAMB’s findings.

The revelation of Mmesoma’s confession brings further clarity to the controversy surrounding her claimed UTME score. The use of her Android phone to manipulate the results highlights the role technology can play in fraudulent activities. The panel’s findings and Mmesoma’s admission reaffirm the importance of maintaining the integrity of examination processes and enforcing strict measures against result manipulation.

