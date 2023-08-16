I Use This Opportunity To Plead With Women Of This Country To Support This Govt – Patience Jonathan

The former First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan has urged Nigerian women to support the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dame Patience Jonathan, who is known for her outspokenness is the wife of former President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

(Photo Credit – TVC )

TVC reported that the former First Lady, during the visit to the new First Lady, Remi Tinubu said; “You are one of the women that I looked forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud, I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward.”

(Photo Credit – TVC )

Dame Patience Jonathan added; “I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit”

