I Urge Peter Obi To Remain On The Side Of Northerners Because PDP Might Lose The Election – Ayodele

The founder and leading figure of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Primate Ayodele has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to remain on the side of the northerners if he wants to become the next president of Nigeria. Ayodele made this known in a video which was posted on the verified Facebook page on the church. In the video, Ayodele revealed that Nigerians will soon clamour for change and the changes people will clamour for will be between the PDP and LP.

However, Ayodele noted that if care is not taken, Atiku Abubakar might lose the election if he feels he already has the support of northern people. Ayodele said, “I urge Peter Obi to remain on the side of northerners because PDP might lose the election.”

Continuing speaking, Ayodele revealed that Atiku Abubakar needs to wake up from his slumber if he truly wants to win the presidential race, but as it stands there are more indications that northerners might support Peter Obi. “The G5 governors are not the problem of the PDP because they are nothing to write home about. On that note, if Atiku wants to win, he needs to wake up and start acting too because I see APC working against each other and it might later favour Peter Obi,” Ayodele stated.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

