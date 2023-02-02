This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Understand The Rudiments Of Governance Better Than Other Candidates – Sim Fubara Replies Critics

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State for the 2023 general elections, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has asseverated that he understands the rudiments of governance better than his contemporaries in the guber race.

The Knight of St. Christopher also pledged to ensure that every community in Degema Local Government Area has electricity and security when he comes on board as Governor of Rivers State.

He said he is going to construct more roads, schools, and hospitals in Degema Local Government Area to consolidate on the infrastructural footprints of the administration of Governor Wike in the LGA.

The guber candidate stated these while addressing large crowd of PDP members and supporters at the Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally in Degema on Thursday, 2 February 2023.

“PDP is not shaking in Degema Local Government Area, we are fully on ground here. PDP appreciates Degema, this is why we gave you deputy governor for 8 years, and now a senatorial seat.

“We have done a lot in this LGA, I mean the government of His Excellency Nyesom Wike. It is on that legacy that I am standing to address you today.

“We are going to tackle the areas that are yet to be addressed, because we are coming to consolidate on the gains made by this administration. We will build more schools, roads, and hospitals for you in addition to what this administration has done.

“Most importantly, we will ensure that we carry out massive electrification project here to power all your communities. We will secure your environment because security is key to any meaningful development.

“They said I am not talking to Rivers people, let them wait for me to be governor first, I will talk to Rivers people with actions. For now, we are campaigning.

“People who don’t understand governance are even talking, it is not by plenty talk. I understand the rudiments of governance better than them. The governor we need is that person who understands administration, I have the knowledge and experience,” he said.

Furthermore, Sir Fubara confuted the notion in some quarters that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is preventing other political parties from campaigning.

“We have been moving from one local government area to another to campaign, when we get to your LGA, we test the strength of our party in your area. There is no LGA in Rivers State that PDP is not fully on ground.

“Liars who already know that they will lose the election are going about saying PDP is stopping them from campaigning. We cannot stop you from campaigning because you are not even a threat to us.

“The matter is very simple, obey the law; we as PDP obeyed the same law. Rivers State PDP is not scared of any other party because we have done a lot to secure victory for us. This government has done so much in Rivers State that no other political party can challenge us,” the guber candidate added.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Prof. Ngozi Odu will construct the 2nd phase of Trans-Kalabari Road, and complete the dualiazation of Emohua-Kalabari Road that his administration just awarded to Julius Berger.

“We are commissioning the 1st phase of Trans-Kalabari Road very soon, when Sim Fubara takes over, he will construct the 2nd phase for you.

“We have signed the contract for the dualiazation of Emohua-Kalabari Road, we cannot finish the project before May 29, so my successor, Sim Fubara will complete it. These are some of the reasons you need to support the consolidation and continuity team.

“We have built schools for you in Tombia, Harry’s Town, and Bakana, we also built Zonal Referral Hospital in Degema plus other projects. Fubara and Odu will do more for you, but you need to support them and other PDP candidates in the national assembly and state assembly elections,” the Governor added.

Governor Wike explained the reason behind the cancellation of the approval earlier granted to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its campaign rally.

“Some people said we stopped them from holding rally, that’s not correct. They applied to use the stadium, we approved it, they started holding meetings with a faction of the opposition party to use the venue together.

“You know that every campaign rally of this faction of the opposition is always marred by violence and destruction of properties.

“We reversed the approval based on this intelligence report that we got because we cannot allow any group destroy Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State and PDP candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo assured the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State that the people of Degema will massively vote for Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as well as the national assembly and state assembly candidates of the party.

“My people have asked me to tell you to go home and rest as long as Degema Local Government Area is concerned. They said they will massively deliver Sir Siminalayi Fubara for governor and our national assembly and state assembly candidates,” she said.

