I Understand The Hardship You Face, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu claims to be aware of the difficulties Nigerians are going through as a result of his administration’s economic policies.

﻿

Among other things, the Nigerian president has declared an end to the payment of gasoline subsidies.

The decision has increased the cost of life and the pump price of commodities, but Tinubu assured Nigerians that he understood their situation.

“You are suffering as a result of the challenging period our economy is going through. The price of petrol has increased. Prices for food and other goods have followed. “Families and businesses struggle,” he stated in a Monday night nationwide broadcast.

“Things seem tense and unreliable. I am aware of the struggles you go through. I wish there were other options. However, there isn’t. If there was, I would have gone that way since I came here to support rather than harm the people and country I adore.

Source: Channel Television

Williams101 (

)